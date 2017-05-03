The 2nd annual FOX8 Community Baby Shower – donate today!
Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Quarterback Kearns dismissed from Wake Forest University

Posted 11:42 am, May 3, 2017, by , Updated at 11:43AM, May 3, 2017

Andrew Dye/Journal

Quarterback Kyle Kearns has been dismissed from the Wake Forest football team for a violation of team rules, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Coach Dave Clawson confirmed Kearns’ dismissal Wednesday morning. He declined to identify the nature of Kearns’ violation.

“I’ve said it from day one, that there will be standards in our program regarding how players act in our program, how they conduct themselves academically and how they conduct themselves socially,” Clawson said. “If a player chooses not to live up to those standards, these are decisions that they make,”

Kearns played in five games last season as a redshirt freshman, starting one against Clemson. For the season he completed 13 of 35 passes for 206 yards. He threw no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kearns competed during spring practices against Jamie Newman for the role of third-team quarterback behind Kendall Hinton and John Wolford. Newman was redshirted in 2016 as a freshman.