Possible changes to commercial trash pickup in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- At Best Disposal Inc. in Lexington, owner Todd Warfford makes sure all his drivers keep their trash covered up.

“Every truck that leaves has to have a tarp on the load,” Warfford said.

Warfford operates 14 trucks which haul solid waste and recycling in Davidson County and five other counties in the state.

He says keeping it covered is the best way to keep trash and debris from blowing off trucks and into the road.

"We do everything we can to keep it controlled," he said.

It’s a practice County Commissioner Steve Jarvis says more solid waste trucks need to start doing.

“Trash is just blowing out of the trucks,” Jarvis said.

This week, Davidson County commissioners will look into ways to enforce or change the county's ordinance around commercial trash pickup trucks.

Jarvis says the commercial trucks are required to keep their loads covered with either tarp or a closed lid, but he says many drivers don't do it.

“A lot of the companies do not take the time to shut it when they're going down the road,” Jarvis said.

Often causing litter throughout the county, according to Jarvis.

“You see it all up and down the road,” he said.

Jarvis says commissioners are in the beginning stages of trying to figure out a plan but says once it's done, it will impact all commercial trash pickup trucks in the county.

“Anything we can do to help stop that is something we have to try to address,” Jarvis said.

Warfford says although he's never had any issues with his drivers, he says keeping roads clean needs to be a community effort.

"There's other people that help contribute to the litter on the road," Warfford said.

"We want a clean environment to live in,” Jarvis said.