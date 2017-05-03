Police investigating homicide at Greensboro Urban Ministry
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at the Greensboro Urban Ministry Wednesday afternoon.
Police went to 305 W. Gate City Blvd around 12:35 p.m. in reference to an adult male with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to GPD spokeswoman Susan Danielson.
Police believe it is an “isolated incident” and the people knew each other. The suspect is still on the loose.
Two lanes are closed on Eugene Street just past West Gate City Boulevard and both entrances to the building are taped off.
UNCG Police posted a warning about the shooting on Twitter:
36.072635 -79.791975