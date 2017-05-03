× Police investigating homicide at Greensboro Urban Ministry

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at the Greensboro Urban Ministry Wednesday afternoon.

Police went to 305 W. Gate City Blvd around 12:35 p.m. in reference to an adult male with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to GPD spokeswoman Susan Danielson.

Police believe it is an “isolated incident” and the people knew each other. The suspect is still on the loose.

Two lanes are closed on Eugene Street just past West Gate City Boulevard and both entrances to the building are taped off.

UNCG Police posted a warning about the shooting on Twitter:

.@myfox8 Officer actively searching the area for at least one suspect. K-9 units helping. Confirmed one victim, who died from a single gunshot wound — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 3, 2017

#SPARTANALERT SHOOTING IN THE AREA OF GATE CITY AND ELM EUGENE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ON THE SCENE. STAY OUT OF THE AREA — UNCG Police (@UNCGPolice) May 3, 2017

.@myfox8 Shooting happened outside the Urban Ministries campus in Eugene St. No reason to believe the victim or suspect(s) are connected to UM — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 3, 2017

.@myfox8 Officers believe its an "isolated incident" and the people involved knew each other. No identified being released yet. No suspect in custody — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 3, 2017