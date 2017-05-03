Person killed in 3-car wreck in Stokes County identified

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The person killed in a three-car wreck in Stokes County Tuesday has been identified.

The accident happened at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Hartgrove Road, just outside the King city limits.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Mitch Haunn said a black Kia driven by a teenager was turning onto Mountain View Road, failed to yield the right of way and hit a car going south, causing that car to partially flip into oncoming traffic. The car that partially flipped was then hit by another vehicle.

A person in the partially-flipped car was killed, Haunn said. They were identified Wednesday afternoon as 31-year-old Amber Lawson, of Walnut Cove.

Three additional people, one from each vehicle involved, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on if any have been released from the hospital.

The driver of the Kia could be charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, Haunn said.