Overturned cement truck closes eastbound I-74 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A portion of eastbound Interstate 74 (northbound U.S. 311) is closed because of an overturned cement truck.

The accident happened near the North Main Street exit shortly before 3 p.m.

High Point police said the driver was already out of the truck when they arrived but EMS was called to evaluate him.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

The road is expected to be closed until about 5 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.