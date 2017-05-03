× Officer injured after foot chase in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A police officer was injured after a foot chase in Greensboro early Wednesday morning.

Police received a call about suspicious activity near a home on Patton Avenue. Greensboro police Lt. M.J. Harris says an officer located the car of the suspect and attempted to pull it over. That’s when a foot chase ensued and the suspect was caught.

During the course of the arrest, an officer suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.