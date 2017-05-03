Mayor Vaughan, Greensboro council members support police, city manager on Jose Charles decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mayor Nancy Vaughan and council members Marikay Abuzuaiter, Nancy Hoffman and Justin Outling spoke with media outside council chambers Wednesday afternoon.

The four said the council has agreed to support the decisions of the city manager and the police chief -- that officers did nothing wrong in the July 4, 2016, arrest of Jose Charles.

Tamara Figureoa, Jose Charles' mom, claims police officers used excessive force when arresting Jose. Figureoa says her son had been beaten up and when police got to the scene they treated him like a suspect.

Vaughan said for the council, this was not a "close call" in whether or not there was excessive force.

They said they know this decision will not be the end of the discussion for the community, but there is nothing they can do because the judge ordered them not to discuss the video because it involves a minor.

All four say that if they had the ability to release the video, they would.