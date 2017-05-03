× Longtime NC A&T radio manager dies at 46

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fans knew the voice from when she filled in for their favorite radio personality on WNAA (90.1 FM), N.C. A&T’s radio station.

That’s because Deirdre Cherie “D Cherie” Lofton was also the station’s award-winning program and music director, whose duties otherwise ranged from nurturing student interns to keeping the talk and music going.

Staff and radio personalities from the station and fans began showing up at WNAA earlier today after police found Lofton dead in her home about 10 a.m., the Greensboro News & Record reports.

Police had been called to her Denise Drive home when Lofton, 46, didn’t show up for work. Police said there were no signs of foul play.

