PINNACLE, N.C. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a woman who makes jewelry that she calls “slightly askew.”

Kim Koltzau uses polymer clay to create all kinds of unusual things.

Many of her designs involve sea creatures and some are in the “Steampunk” style.

She sells her creations on Etsy under the name FantasticMenageries and you may also find her work under the name Steampunk Cellars.