‘Hungry’ SC burglar allegedly ate dill pickle, drank moonshine

YORK, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home and making a sandwich “because he was hungry and did not have anything to eat at his house,” The Herald Reports.

Deputies say 55-year-old Joel Puglia broke into the home Saturday morning, drank moonshine, ate a dill pickle and used a scoop of pimento cheese and two slices of bread to make a sandwich.

“Joel reported that he made a pimento cheese sandwich, and took and consumed a pickle out of the pickle jar,” a report says.

The homeowner alerted deputies after home surveillance detected motion. He installed the cameras after noticing things going missing.

Puglia, who is renting property from the homeowner, admitted to entering the home on other occasions.

He has been charged with burglary and petit larceny.