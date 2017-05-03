× Forsyth County sheriff’s office investigating death of inmate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center, according to Chief Deputy Brad Stanley.

On Tuesday at 1:47 a.m., an inmate experienced a medical episode and became unresponsive.

Medical personnel were called and performed CPR, but the inmate could not be revived.

The deceased was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for a postmortem examination.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the sheriff’s office to conduct an independent investigation into the incident, as is standard protocol.

The inmate was identified as 39-year-old Deshawn Lamont Coley.

Coley was sentenced to the Forsyth County Detention Center for six months based on a DWI conviction on April 20.