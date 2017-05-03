× Florida man fondles, fatally punches woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man fatally punched a woman who tried to stop him from returning to a Daytona Beach bar where he had fondled her breasts, WKMG reported.

Michael Lamothe, 35, first faced aggravated battery charges after the incident at Oyster Bay pub Sunday. Debra Jost, 54, died the following day and the charge against Lamothe was upgraded to manslaughter.

WKMG reported that Lamothe walked into the bar and hugged Jost from behind, grabbing her breasts. A man in the bar told Lamothe to leave.

Lamothe left but returned several minutes later with another man.

Jost tried to close the door to keep Lamothe out of the bar, but he punched her in the face. She fell backward onto the floor, suffering a cut to the back of her head. She was bleeding from her nose and mouth.

Jost was taken to a hospital, where she died the next day.