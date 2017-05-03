Firefighters save ‘cheeky’ toddler who locked himself in car

BUDE, United Kingdom — A child never ceases to see the good in things — and the same holds true for a 14-month-old boy who accidentally locked himself in a car last week.

Kirsty Green was packing groceries into her car when her son Brandon pushed down the locks and trapped himself.

Brandon was freed when firefighters smashed the rear window of the car after he grabbed a coin and put it in his mouth, according to Metro.

Green posted about the moment on Facebook Friday and snapped an adorable picture of her son having what looks like the time of his life.

“Thank you to the amazing guys who rescued my cheeky monkey after locking himself in the car today at Bude Lidl,” she wrote. “He was clearly traumatised by the whole ordeal.”

Luckily, the team was able to get the boy out of the car and returned him to his worried mom unharmed.