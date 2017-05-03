FBI translator, Clemson graduate secretly married ISIS leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT -- An FBI translator and Clemson University graduate flew to Syria in 2014 and married the ISIS terrorist leader she had been assigned to investigate.

In 2014, Daniela Greene was working as a German linguist with the Detroit FBI, according to the Detroit Press. While with the FBI, she was helping investigate wanted ISIS leader Denis Cuspert.

While investigating, Greene fell in love with Cuspert, flew to Syria to marry him and warned him that the FBI "had an open investigation into his activities," a court document said.

Cuspert is a German rapper who joined ISIS in 2012. He uses the internet to recruit terrorists and has appeared in videos pledging support of the group. In one video, he was holding a freshly severed human head.

Within weeks of marrying Cuspert, Greene apparently realized she had made a mistake and fled back to the US, where she was arrested and agreed to cooperate with authorities. She pleaded guilty to making false statements involving international terrorism and was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

“I was weak and didn’t know how to handle anything anymore I really made a mess of things this time,” Greene wrote in one email.

She was released last summer and is on supervised released.