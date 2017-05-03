Family sees ‘sign from heaven’ moments after fatal crash

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is finding strength through a photo taken at the site of a crash that killed two women and a 9-month-old baby last week, WSB-TV reports.

On April 25, Hannah Smith, her daughter A’lannah Hopkins and Lauren Buteau were returning from a doctor’s appointment when Simmons lost control of the car and swerved towards a truck.

The photo, which appears to show a streak of light beaming from the sky, was taken moments after the crash. The picture is called “A Pathway to Heaven.”

While some doubt the photo’s legitimacy, the family is receiving comfort from a divine interpretation.

“I see God taking them up to heaven,” aunt Jodie Carter told the station. “Their spirits, their orbs are up there. No other explanation.”

