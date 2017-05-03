× Facebook adding 3,000 reviewers to combat violent videos

Facebook is planning to hire thousands of people to help review user content following multiple high-profile incidents of people sharing videos of suicide and murder.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO and cofounder, said the company will add 3,000 people to its global community operations team to help “Review the millions of reports we get every week.” That is in addition to the 4,500 people already on the team.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen people hurting themselves and others on Facebook — either live or in video posted later,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “It’s heartbreaking, and I’ve been reflecting on how we can do better for our community.”