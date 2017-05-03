Dramatic dashcam video shows plane crash into busy street

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Dramatic dashcam video captured a small plane crashing into a busy street in Washington Tuesday afternoon.

The pilot took off from Everett’s Paine Field around 3:30 p.m. and quickly began losing engine power, KCPQ reports. That’s when the pilot determined he was losing too much altitude and attempted to land on a clear road.

Unfortunately, the plane clipped power lines and hit a street light, rupturing a fuel cell and forcing the aircraft to land on the busy street.

“When it was over, I wasn’t sure if we were OK, if our van was OK. I don’t know, that’s probably the closest I’ve come to really thinking, ‘oh this is the end,’ driver Amanda Hayes told KOMO.

No one was seriously injured and the pilot walked away after the crash. However, the crash did damage several cars.

Several vehicles damaged, traffic on SR525 north and south blocked at HPB SW pic.twitter.com/wHnvo6VAxR — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017