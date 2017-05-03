Burlington couple thanks firefighters who helped deliver their son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- It's a thank you Damien Moore and Judy Roman wanted to say in person to firefighters who helped deliver their son Levi.

"If it weren't for them, I would of probably done something wrong," said Moore who, along with Roman and their son, met the fire firefighters of Station 2 Wednesday. "Some people don't use thank you very well, they don't know how powerful those words are and we wanted to say it in person."

In April the couple says Levi came fast, without much warning, so they had no choice but to call 911. Firefighters were the first to arrive with Capt. Mark Staley delivering Levi on the couples bathroom floor.

"Everything is textbook, you couldn't ask for a better delivery," said Staley, who said, in his 25 years of service, Levi was his first delivery. "A lot of times you don't see [patients] after the call -- this is one situation that's been great."

On top of their regular training firefighters put in 36 hours a year in EMT training.

"[The firefighters] deal with a lot of things, a lot of personalities and stress," Moore said. "We wanted to say thank you, I appreciate you, that's how I was raised and that's how we'll raise Levi."