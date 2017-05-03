× ‘Ball Cap Bandit’ accused of robbing 5 NC banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Division of the FBI is searching for a man accused of robbing banks in five different North Carolina towns, according to a press release.

The FBI says the man, known as the “Ball Cap Bandit,” robbed the five following banks:

BB&T on North Carolina Highway in Hickory (April 13)

State Employees’ Credit Union on S. Fifth Street in Mebane (April 18)

BB&T on Yadkinville Road in Mocksville (April 24)

First Citizens Bank on College Avenue in Newton (April 26)

State Employees’ Credit Union on Ben Franklin Boulevard in Durham (April 28)

In each robbery, the man wore a ball cap and passed a note to the teller.

After receiving the money, he left the scene on foot but is believed to have a getaway car parked nearby.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the FBI at (704) 672-6100.