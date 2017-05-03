The 2nd annual FOX8 Community Baby Shower – donate today!
‘Ball Cap Bandit’ accused of robbing 5 NC banks

Posted 12:50 pm, May 3, 2017, by

(U.S. Department of Justice)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Division of the FBI is searching for a man accused of robbing banks in five different North Carolina towns, according to a press release.

The FBI says the man, known as the “Ball Cap Bandit,” robbed the five following banks:

  • BB&T on North Carolina Highway in Hickory (April 13)
  • State Employees’ Credit Union on S. Fifth Street in Mebane (April 18)
  • BB&T on Yadkinville Road in Mocksville (April 24)
  • First Citizens Bank on College Avenue in Newton (April 26)
  • State Employees’ Credit Union on Ben Franklin Boulevard in Durham (April 28)

In each robbery, the man wore a ball cap and passed a note to the teller.

After receiving the money, he left the scene on foot but is believed to have a getaway car parked nearby.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the FBI at (704) 672-6100.