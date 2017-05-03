2 dead in shooting at Texas’ North Lake College

Update: The active shooter is dead; one victim also found dead.
IRVING, Texas — There is an ‘active shooter’ at the North Lake College in Irving, Texas, police said on Twitter. The campus, just northwest of Dallas, is on “intruder lockdown,” the college said on its Facebook page.
Irving Police received the call at 11:30 am Wednesday.
“Every available unit and resource has been sent that way,” Irving Police Officer James McLellan told Newsradio 1080 KRLD.
Police said a white male wearing an orange tank top was seen on surveillance video carrying a handgun. But at this point, it’s not yet clear how if anyone was hurt.
North Lake College is just northwest of Dallas.
32.814018 -96.948894