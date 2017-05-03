2 dead in shooting at Texas’ North Lake College

Update: The active shooter is dead; one victim also found dead.

IRVING, Texas — There is an ‘active shooter’ at the North Lake College in Irving, Texas, police said on Twitter. The campus, just northwest of Dallas, is on “intruder lockdown,” the college said on its Facebook page.

Irving Police received the call at 11:30 am Wednesday.

“Every available unit and resource has been sent that way,” Irving Police Officer James McLellan told Newsradio 1080 KRLD.

Police said a white male wearing an orange tank top was seen on surveillance video carrying a handgun. But at this point, it’s not yet clear how if anyone was hurt.

North Lake College is just northwest of Dallas.

#BREAKING: @IrvingPD says suspect found dead in building along with another person at North Lake College https://t.co/XAg5E5Vr6v — FOX 10 News Now (@FOX10NewsNow) May 3, 2017

Students running from building on the North Lake College campus; reports of an active shooter https://t.co/kDcVM4p8lg pic.twitter.com/O8fcneN7Qg — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 3, 2017

Students walking out of North Lake College buildings with hands over head as police work to clear buildings https://t.co/kDcVM4p8lg pic.twitter.com/Cl3DCr46vW — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 3, 2017

Witness says she heard t/ sound of 3 distinct shots inside C-building @ North Lake College in Irving "I just ran." Report of #activeshooter pic.twitter.com/mUdjTnGs1m — Marcus Moore (@MarcusMoorewfaa) May 3, 2017

Irving Police give suspect description: White male, orange tank top, buzz cut, armed with a handgun and carrying a black jacket. — Josh Clark (@JoshClark1053) May 3, 2017

