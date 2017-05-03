× 2 injured in shooting at Burlington Waffle House

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after two people were injured during a shooting at a Waffle House in Burlington early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to the Waffle House on 2701 Alamance Road around 2:46 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers learned two people were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.