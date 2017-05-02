Yes, the $75 Bed Bath & Beyond Mother’s Day coupon on Facebook is a scam

The latest Facebook scam has to do with Bed Bath and Beyond.

The post being circulated claims that Bed Bath and Beyond is offering $75 off “coupons” for Mother’s Day. The “coupon” first appeared in April and displays a domain name that is not part of the chain’s legitimate website, according to Snopes.

The link reportedly takes Facebook users to a fraudulent website acting as part of Bed Bath & Beyond and instructs visitors to follow instructions.

Bed Bath and Beyond posted a statement regarding the scam on Facebook Friday:

We know some of our customers are excited about this $75 offer circulating on Facebook. However, we all know some things are too good to be true! We are sorry for any confusion and disappointment this fake coupon has caused. We are partnering with Facebook to have these coupons removed. Thank you for your understanding!

This scam is almost the exact same as earlier schemes targeting Home Depot, Lowe’s, Costco, Amazon, and Kroger shoppers.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for helping you identify a scam on Facebook: