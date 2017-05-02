Woman moves into home crawling with hundreds of snakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn.– A Minnesota woman who spent years saving for a down payment on a home for her family moved in to find it was infested with snakes.

Angie Whitley spent several years renting a townhouse and saving up for her dream home, WCCO reports. After several walk-throughs and a home inspection, everything appeared perfect.

But 45 minutes after closing, she found an unwanted surprise.

“I brought my first sort of box here to my bedroom and I found a snake,” Whitley told the station.

“One quickly turned into three, four, five. Today, it’s six months later. Now I’m about 95 snakes that I’ve found inside my house,” Whitley said.

And there are hundreds more outside the house, slithering along the siding.

The nurse and mother of two later learned there’s a garter snake den under her property, which sits close to a marsh. Whitley spent more than $13,000 trying to handle the snake problem, ripping up her basement to seal possible cracks and pumping water out of the foundation.

A local pest control company donated its services to help rid the house of snakes.

Whitley also hired a lawyer to enter arbitration with the previous owner of the home.