Teen could face charges after jumping into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A teenager who jumped into an aquarium at a Denver-area Bass Pro Shops as part of a prank left with a head injury and possible criminal charges, KDVR reports.

The teen jumped from a ledge at the store in an attempt to mimic a series of pranks that have gone viral online. It encourages people to jump into the stores' aquariums.

According to an employee, another teen was taking video of the jump before the suspect "cracked his skull on the rocks."

“It’s kind of stupid,” one customer said about the prank. “Why would you jump in?”

Bass Pro Shops released a statement about the incident:

Yesterday a teenage minor attempted to enter our aquarium as part of an intended prank. Our associates and security team quickly addressed the issue safely and without incident. We also appreciate the assistance of local law enforcement. Such occurrences are extremely rare and highly discouraged. We host more than 120 million visitors every year and provide a safe, fun experience for families who share our respect for wildlife.

There is no word on the teen's condition. Police may file charges if he caused damage to the tank or fish.

Below is a video of the prank from San Antonio, Texas: