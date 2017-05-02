× Randolph County man faces 30 sexual exploitation of a minor charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A 23-year-old Randolph County man is facing 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators found child pornography on an online storage account.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a tip concerning an online storage account suspected of containing child pornography. Investigators received a “large amount” of videos with the tip and determined that all but a few of the videos were child pornography.

The account was traced back to Gunnar McKenzie Widener, of Archdale. On April 26, deputies executed a search warrant at 403 Goodman Street and seized several pieces of digital equipment.

Widener is charged with 30 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is in jail on a $75,000 secured bond.