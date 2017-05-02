Panthers waive safety Tre Boston, 4 others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they have waived safety Tre Boston after three seasons, according to Panthers.com.

Boston played in 42 regular-season games for the Panthers and made a career-high 10 starts last season.

For his career, he recorded 93 tackles, two sacks, 10 passes defended and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

The team also waived fullback Devon Johnson, tackles Jordan Rigsbee and Jake Rodgers, and cornerback Lou Young.

