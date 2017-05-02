× Overseas mystery: Atlanta man, girlfriend reported missing in Belize, found dead

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man and his Canadian girlfriend who had been missing in Belize, have been found dead, according to ABC News.

Drew DeVoursney, 36, and his 52-year-old girlfriend Francesca Matus had planned to return to their respective homes Friday.

Autopsies have not yet been done and police have not said what they believe happened.

DeVourseny had been in Belize since December and DeVoursney and Matus had been dating for a few months.

A friend went to the home of Matus on Friday to take her to the airport. She had been scheduled to fly home to Toronto. Matus was not there and DeVoursney’s bicycle was parked in her driveway. Matus’ car was gone.

Friends said the couple were last seen leaving a bar that Tuesday night.

Atlanta man, girlfriend reported missing in Belize, found dead: https://t.co/f1OebXVTSX The latest on the investigation at 11 pic.twitter.com/TWamZfcUDe — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 2, 2017