NC mother charged with helping son facing murder evade police

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The mother of a 17-year-old North Carolina teen accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old was charged with helping him escape.

A grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Monday on Laquita Lynn Garrett for accessory after the fact to murder, WSOC reports. The woman allegedly helped her son, Eric Combs, escape to Ohio.

Combs, along with Darvon Fletcher, are accused of shooting and killing Taylor Smith at a park in Mount Holly on April 3.

Fletcher was arrested a day after the shooting, but Combs fled to Dayton, Ohio. He turned himself in about a week and a half later.

Garrett was arrested when she went to the Mount Holly Police Department to collect items that were seized during the investigation.

Garrett said last week that her son is innocent and she just took her family to Ohio for vacation. She said once they arrived, Combs became a suspect in the murder and he ran in fear.

She is at the Gaston County jail on a $1 million secured bond, WBTV reports.