× Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times while in his vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the 2800 block of Claremont Avenue, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The victim, identified as Belvin Leon Smith II, said he was sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle when another vehicle drove by and shot into his vehicle, striking him multiple times.

Smith said he saw a marked police car at the old Rescue Building on East 29th Street and drove toward it. Once Smith got into the parking lot he crashed into the garage door of the building.

Smith was taken to the hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.