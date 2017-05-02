× Man in critical condition after shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Lexington late Monday night, according to a press release.

Police went to 41 Mill Street around 11:06 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned a male had been shot.

He was taken to a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Hospital and is listed in critical condition. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lexington Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.