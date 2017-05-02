× Lexington man accused of kidnapping handicapped woman

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 44-year-old Lexington man is accused of tying a handicapped woman up and holding her against her will, according to a press release.

Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies went to a residence in northern Davidson County Monday night in reference to a kidnapping. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman allowed a neighbor to come inside her home to use the telephone. When she did, he kidnapped her.

She told deputies that Ryan Douglas McTheny pushed her to the floor, tied her up and held her against her will for more than two hours before leaving the home, the release states. Deputies later arrested McTheny after they found him hiding under an outbuilding at his home.

He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault on a handicapped person and larceny of a firearm.

McTheny was taken to the Davidson County jail on a $250,000 secured bond.