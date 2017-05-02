High Point woman loses 150 pounds, makes magazine cover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Monica McConico, of High Point, was photographed for a professional photo shoot Tuesday after being selected to be on the cover of the June issue Woman’s World Magazine.

The editor of the magazine asked McConico to be on the cover in April.

"I mean I'm speechless because I never thought it would actually get to this point," she said.

McConico got the call after sending pictures of her weight loss journey to the magazine's Facebook page.

The 42-year-old has lost about 150 pounds since 2013, weighing 335 pounds at her heaviest.

"I was a 26-28,” McConico said. “Now, I'm in between a 10 and a 12."

The 42-year-old mother of three says the drastic weight loss was prompted by a scary trip to the doctor.

"In 2013, I was diagnosed with high blood pressure," she said.

She was also at risk for a stroke.

"I said, 'If I want to have a long life with my husband, want to see my children grow up, I have to make some changes,’" she said.

McConico changed her diet and started drinking a lot of water.

She also started walking every day for at least 30 minutes.

McConico invites others to walk with her once a week as part of her Journey 2 Fit support group.

"It's just walking and talking,” she said. “You're sharing stories."

As excited as she is to be on a national magazine cover, she says the real joy is letting others know they can lose weight too.

"I truly believe that God used my health to bring me to my purpose in life and that's reaching out to others,” McConico said.

McConico will be featured on the June 19 cover of Woman's World magazine.