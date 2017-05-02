× High Point police seize more than 400 pounds of marijuana from U-Haul trailer; man arrested

HIGH POINT, N.C. — More than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized from a U-Haul trailer in High Point on Monday.

Anthony Dickison, 38, is charged with trafficking marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for use, storage or sale of controlled substances, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 9:50 a.m. Monday, High Point police stopped an SUV towing a U-Haul trailer on Interstate 85 near mile marker 110 for a moving violation.

The officer obtained probable cause to let a K-9 sniff around the exterior of the vehicle and trailer, the release said.

The K-9 alerted the officer to the presence of drugs in the trailer. A search resulted in the seizure of 417 pounds of marijuana.

Dickison was taken into custody and placed in the Guilford County Jail under $1 million bond.