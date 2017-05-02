Group sitting in street, supporting José Charles arrested after Greensboro City Council meeting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seven women and one man were arrested Tuesday evening for blocking traffic after the Greensboro City Council meeting, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Sarah Leanne Hamrick, 24, of Winston-Salem; Cristina Gail Paynter, 22, of Greensboro; Betsy Sue Oldenburg, 61, of Greensboro; Camille Dukes Hester, 35, of Greensboro; Christopher Bailey Lovingood, 17, of Greensboro; Isabell Lola Moore, 37, of Greensboro; Isabell Lola Moore, 37, of Greensboro; and Rebecca Anne Aubrey, 24, were charged with impeding the flow of traffic, a misdemeanor.

Holding bright pink signs and a banner proclaiming support for José Charles and the Police Citizens Review Board, the people sat cross-legged, obstructing three lanes of Friendly Avenue near the Davie Street parking lot, the release said.

VIDEO: women arrested for sitting in the middle of the street and impeding traffic. pic.twitter.com/MTtGpDa4rQ — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) May 2, 2017

Greensboro police say officers gave the group five minutes but when the group refused to move after that they were arrested.

Those arrested were then taken to the magistrate’s office where they were each charged. They were released on written promises to appear.

8 people arrested for "impeding traffic" police say this is a misdemeanor. pic.twitter.com/i8g2Th1nzl — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) May 2, 2017