Family stuck in flooded overturned truck meets man who saved baby’s life

CANTON, Texas — The family of four who was rescued after their truck became stuck when it washed off the road and flipped over met the man who saved their baby’s life, WFAA reports.

Emily and Phillip Ocheltree were attempting to find a storm shelter Saturday after tornadoes pounded Texas when their truck washed off the road and overturned.

Inside the truck, which was pitch black, the couple tried to free their 4-month-old son Marshal and 18-month-old daughter Addyson. Outside the truck, a group of five or six people were in the water, trying to pry open doors and windows — doing anything they can to free the family.

After a while, they were able to free the children and two men immediately began performing CPR. One man, Jaime Martinez, was a former firefighter in Guatemala, the station reports.

While the men performed CPR, a woman began praying over Tom Mitchell, who recorded the rescue on his phone before helping with CPR.

“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe.” she prayed. “Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe. Well, the first prayer she said I felt a response in that child.”

Thankfully, they were able to resuscitate the baby and toddler. On Monday, Marshal was released from the hospital while Addy is still being treated and is in stable condition.

WFAA uploaded raw footage of the rescue to Facebook on Sunday: