1 seriously injured in wall collapse in downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man was seriously injured in a wall collapse in downtown Winston-Salem Monday afternoon.

The collapse happened at about 1:30 p.m. at 212 W. Fourth St.

The building was was under demolition when a partial wall on the west side of the building fell. Several workers were inside the building at the time.

One man was trapped and had to be rescued. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

The fire department has evacuated the two buildings next to the collapsed one as a precaution until they are positive those buildings are structurally sound.

An investigation is underway to determine how the collapse happened.

