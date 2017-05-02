Clemmons man charged with having videos of young girls performing sex acts
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A Clemmons man was indicted Monday on charges that he possessed child pornography, including a video of a nude girl engaging in sexual activity with a dog, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Zachariah Mark Smith Lawrence, 42, of the 5700 block of Marty Lane, was indicted by a grand jury on six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The alleged incidents happened on Aug. 18, 2016.
According to the indictments, Lawrence is accused of possessing a number of pictures and videos featuring nude young girls. One video shows two girls between the ages of 7 and 9 performing sexual acts and having sex with an adult man.
The indictments allege that Lawrence had video of a nude girl between the ages of 9 and 11 who has a dog collar around her neck and is performing a sexual act on a dog.
Read more: Winston-Salem Journal