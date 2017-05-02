× Chipotle to honor teachers with free burritos on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Chipotle is offering teachers a free burrito, tacos or salad in honor of teacher appreciation week, according to its website.

Teachers can take advantage of the deal by bringing a school ID to any Chipotle location after 3 p.m.

It is limited to one free meal per teacher. The offer is for in-restaurant orders only and not good for takeout, online, mobile or fax orders.

“Valid ID includes ID or other documentation from preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, community college, or university identifying as faculty or staff, or home school ID card.”

The company’s website released a statement on the promotion:

In honor of teachers and their hard work, we’re giving all educators BUY-ONE/GET-ONE FREE BURRITOS, BOWLS, SALADS, OR ORDERS OF TACOS. Teachers, faculty, and staff: bring in your school ID to any Chipotle in the U.S. on Tuesday, May 2nd from 3pm-close and we’ll hook you up.