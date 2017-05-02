× 2 sought, 1 arrested after chase involving stolen car in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Stokes County searching for two men who ran from a stolen car after a chase.

Investigators say a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle along N.C. 66, north of King in the Quaker Gap community, Tuesday afternoon and began a chase.

A short chase ended with three men jumping from the vehicle.

One suspect was caught the other two are still on the run somewhere between Faulkenberry Road and Taylor Road along N.C. 66.

This is just a few miles north of last week’s chase and arrest.