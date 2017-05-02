1 killed, 3 injured in 3-car wreck near King

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a wreck near King Tuesday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Sgt. Mitch Haunn.

The three-car accident happened at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Hartgrove Road, just outside the King city limits.

Haunn said a car was turning onto Mountain View Road and hit a car going south, causing that car to partially flip into oncoming traffic. The car that partially flipped was then hit by another vehicle.

A person in the partially-flipped car was killed, Haunn said. Three additional people, one from each vehicle involved, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the people involved in the wreck have not been released.