× Woman allegedly offered sex in exchange for $25 and chicken McNuggets

MANATEE, Fla. — A Florida woman allegedly agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 and chicken McNuggets.

On April 25, 22-year-old Alex Direeno walked out of a gas station and signaled a man who turned out to be an undercover sheriff’s detective, according to the Bradenton Herald. The detective told the woman he wanted oral sex and she agreed to do it for $25.

After further discussion about the price, she agreed to $25 and chicken McNuggets. Once she saw he had money, the detective pulled over and she was arrested by other deputies waiting for her.

Direeno was charged with prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is in jail on a $620 bond.

The number of chicken nuggets involved in the deal was not specified, the newspaper reports.