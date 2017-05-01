Winston-Salem elementary school receives new classroom furniture to enhance learning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- When the students at Petree Elementary School in Winston-Salem returned to school after spring break, they got quite the surprise.

It was out with the old and in with the new -- furniture that is.

The desks are kid friendly and futuristic in shape and style. And they go along with a new approach to learning at Petree called TEAM.

TEAM stands for Technology Empowering Active Minds.

The technology is the studentsChromebooks, which are made easier with the desks.

The active piece of it is kids being active participants and engaged and collaborative.

This new furniture is designed to be easily moved and helps make small groups that much easier.