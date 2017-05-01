× Val Kilmer admits he had cancer

After initially denying speculation that he was battling cancer, Val Kilmer now says he “did have a healing of cancer.”

The actor made the admission during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

In October, Kilmer’s “The Ghost and the Darkness” costar Michael Douglas raised concerns about Kilmer’s health during a London event.

Douglas said at the time that Kilmer was “dealing with exactly what I had,” referring to oral cancer, and added that things didn’t look too good for Kilmer.

Kilmer denied it and later posted on his official Facebook page that “Michael Douglas wrote me a nice note apologizing for suggesting to the press overseas, I ‘wasn’t doing too well … and was grateful to hear I am doing well.”

During the AMA session, a fan asked the “Top Gun” star about the incident — posting that “A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?”

“He was probably trying to help me ’cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time,” Kilmer responded. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

Kilmer participated in the AMA as part of the promotion of “Cinema Twain,” the film version of his one-man stage show “Citizen Twain” about the writer Mark Twain.