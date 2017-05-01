Severe weather possible for the Piedmont Triad Monday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have your FOX8 mobile app loaded and weather radios on this afternoon -- we’re tracking the threat of severe weather across the Piedmont.

The first half of the day will be breezy and mild. Temperatures are starting near 70 degrees and will climb to the upper-70’s by mid-afternoon. A cold front is expected to produce a line of strong to severe thunderstorms across the Piedmont between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The primary threat will be from damaging winds (30%) while the tornado and large hail threats are lower (5%). By mid-evening, these storms will be well east of the Piedmont Triad and skies will clear overnight. Lows will drop to the mid-50’s by daybreak.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70’s. Clouds start to increase through the day on Thursday with a very good chance of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into early Friday. Stubborn clouds linger through the day Friday and through the weekend and they will keep temperatures cooler and steady, in the upper 60’s to lower-70’s through Sunday.