ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities found three people dead in a public housing complex in downtown Asheville, according to WLOS.

Crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. The people were all inside Building 4 of an apartment complex near Aston Park Towers off of South French Broad Avenue.

Police are not saying how they died at this time.