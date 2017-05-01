× Missing South Carolina teen found dead in creek

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 18-year-old South Carolina girl was found dead in a creek Monday morning, WCNC reports.

Jamie Lee Allison Margas’ body was found around 11 a.m. in a creek near Mount Gallant Road in York County. The creek was reportedly five minutes from her home.

Margas left a note Friday morning saying she was going out and would be back in five hours, WSOC reports.

Investigators have not said how Margas died or if foul play was involved.