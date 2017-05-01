McDonald’s introduces the Frork, a ‘uselessly useful’ utensil made of fries

Do you ever dream of a more effective, delicious way to eat the toppings and sauce that fall from a juicy burger?

If so, you’re in luck – McDonald’s revealed the “Frork” on Monday, calling it a “uselessly useful” utensil in a parody video posted to YouTube.

It’s essentially a fork with fries for prongs – which is meant to pick up any sandwich toppings that fall out while eating. The mock infomercial was created to highlight McDonald’s new Signature Crafted Recipes, which include flavors like Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.

“Will the Frork change your life? Probably not.” infomercial pitchman Anthony Sullivan says in the video. “Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure … maybe.”

There’s also a cellphone number in the video, 844-McD-Frork, where customers can score freebies – including Frorks – while supplies last.

Frorks will be available on May 5 at participating restaurants while supplies last.