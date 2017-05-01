× Man killed in shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers came to an apartment at 3050 Northwood Drive at 2:32 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Shayne Anthony Corpening, 21, of the apartment, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and preformed lifesaving efforts, but Corpening died at the scene.

Winston-Salem police said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.