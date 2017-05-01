‘I never really felt threatened’: Jimmy John’s worker stays calm during armed robbery

KANSAS CITY — Video of a Missouri Jimmy John’s worker who remained calm after coming face-to-face with the gun of a robber is making waves across social media.

Tuker Murray was working Wednesday night when 54-year-old Terry Rayford walked into the store and ordered a sandwich, KCTV reports. Several seconds later, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the workers.

“Well, he walked in and ordered a sandwich and asked what kind of cheese we had,” Murray told KSHB. “He whispers to me quietly open up the drawer. Then says it louder and cusses.”

Looking unfazed by the moment, Murray pulls out all of the bills, grabs the quarters and hands the robber the cash. He then hands over the entire register drawer.

“I never really felt threatened,” he said. “I’ve been saying that all day and it feels like something stupid to say when there’s a gun pointed at your head, but I never really got the feeling that he was actually going to do anything.”

When police told him that Rayford had a history of armed robberies, Murray said he was “actually really surprised, because it seemed like it was his first time.”

Rayford was arrested last week after a retired police officer saw him drive by and recognized from the news. He is charged with possession of a firearm.