GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a woman in Greensboro who collects trolls.

Francine Fisher has over 200 of the little plastic dolls that were originally introduced to the United States in the 1960s.

She started collecting when she found one at a thrift store and it made her smile. Now she has about 260 of them.